Man charged with impaired driving, drug possession after stop in Bradford: police

A man has been charged with impaired driving and drug possession after police received a call from a concerned citizen.
According to South Simcoe police, on Saturday at around 2 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the Holland Street West and West Park Avenue area.
Officers say a 29-year-old man from Bradford was arrested for alleged impaired care and control.
READ MORE: Emergency crews on scene of structure fire in Tiny Township, OPP say
According to police, breath tests later showed readings of over 80 mg of alcohol in the man’s blood.
Police say he was charged with impaired driving with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg and possession of suspected cocaine.
Officers say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.