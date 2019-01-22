Man charged with impaired driving, drug possession after stop in Bradford: police

A man has been charged with impaired driving and drug possession after police received a call from a concerned citizen.

According to South Simcoe police, on Saturday at around 2 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the Holland Street West and West Park Avenue area.

Officers say a 29-year-old man from Bradford was arrested for alleged impaired care and control.

According to police, breath tests later showed readings of over 80 mg of alcohol in the man’s blood.

Police say he was charged with impaired driving with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg and possession of suspected cocaine.

Officers say the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.