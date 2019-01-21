Environment Canada ends extreme cold warning for Hamilton

Relief from the frigid weather is on its way.

Environment Canada has ended its extreme cold warning for Hamilton as a milder air mass moves into the region Tuesday.

The city plunged into a deep freeze over the weekend, and the temperature bottomed out at -21 C at 8 a.m. Monday.

With the wind chill, it felt like -31 overnight.

READ MORE: Extreme cold weather affects transportation, school bus services

However, despite the frigid conditions, this was not the coldest Jan. 21 on record for Hamilton.

That title belongs to Jan. 21, 1984, when the mercury plunged to -24.7 C.

READ MORE: Frigid weather continues in Eastern, Central Canada — bringing snow, rain and wind

The record high for Hamilton on this day is 7.2 C, set in 1967.

The City of Hamilton‘s cold weather alert remains in effect for the time being but will likely come to an end on Wednesday as the high is expected to reach 3 C.