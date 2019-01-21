Barrie Colts defeated 8-5 by Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

The Barrie Colts were defeated 8-5 on home ice by the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Saturday evening.

The Greyhounds were the first to find the back of the net at the Barrie Molson Centre, just under four minutes into the first period.

A goal from Barrie Colt Ryan Suzuki a few minutes later tied the game at 1.

However, another goal from the Greyhounds late in the first put Sault Ste. Marie up by one heading into the second period.

In the second, the Greyhounds posted four more goals.

However, Barrie was able to score two of their own, putting the score at 6-3 after 40 minutes of play.

In the third, Sault Ste. Marie continued to dominate, scoring just four minutes into the period.

Two quick goals for Barrie from Dalton Duhart and Jacob Tortora put the Colts within two, but an empty-net goal from the Greyhounds solidified Sault Ste. Marie’s win.

Barrie’s netminder, Kai Edmonds, saved 14 of 19 shots before he was replaced midway into the second by Jet Greaves.

Greaves made 21 stops on 23 shots on Saturday evening.

Greyhounds goalie, Matthew Villalta, saved 25 of 30 shots for the win.

The Colts play again on Thursday when they host the Hamilton Bulldogs at the Barrie Molson Centre. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

