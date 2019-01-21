Crime
January 21, 2019 1:19 pm
Updated: January 21, 2019 1:52 pm

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following parking lot collision

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough man faces an impaired-driving charge following a parking lot collision on the weekend.

A 72-year-old Peterborough man faces an impaired-driving charge following a collision on Saturday evening.

Peterborough police say around 5:40 p.m., a witness called police to report a possible impaired driver in a Crawford Drive parking lot.

“Th witness reported that the male driver of the suspect vehicle had struck another vehicle in the lot,” police stated on Monday.

Officers attended and located a vehicle matching the witness’s description. Officers detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage from the driver’s breath.

Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Allan B. Smith, 72, of Terrace Road, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 mg blood-alcohol content. He was also served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.

