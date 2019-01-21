Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following parking lot collision
A 72-year-old Peterborough man faces an impaired-driving charge following a collision on Saturday evening.
Peterborough police say around 5:40 p.m., a witness called police to report a possible impaired driver in a Crawford Drive parking lot.
“Th witness reported that the male driver of the suspect vehicle had struck another vehicle in the lot,” police stated on Monday.
Officers attended and located a vehicle matching the witness’s description. Officers detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage from the driver’s breath.
Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.
Allan B. Smith, 72, of Terrace Road, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle with more than 80 mg blood-alcohol content. He was also served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.
