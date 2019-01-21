Extreme cold warning in effect for Waterloo region, Guelph area: Environment Canada

Environment Canada has issued and extreme cold warning for Kitchener, Cambridge, Waterloo and Guelph as well as the surrounding areas.

The agency says that we can expect wind chill values in the range of -30 C to -38 C on Monday morning.

The winds are expected to subside Monday afternoon although temperatures are expected to remain above -30 C.

Overnight temperatures are forecasted to fall near -20 C. Moderate winds will push the wind chills close to -30 C this evening.

Environment Canada says the Waterloo region and Wellington County can expect some relief from the extreme cold on Tuesday as a milder air mass move in.

The agency issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risks of frost bite and hypothermia.

The agency are warning that frostbite can develop within minutes.

It says that the risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.