Swan River man arrested after alleged fatal stabbing

Mounties in Manitoba have arrested a man in connection with an alleged fatal stabbing.

RCMP say they were called to a home in Swan River on Friday night, and were led to an injured and unresponsive 39-year-old man when they arrived.

Emergency personnel tried to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they arrested a 30-year-old suspect from Swan River, and that they aren’t seeking other suspects.

