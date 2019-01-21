Swan River man arrested after alleged fatal stabbing

Mounties in Manitoba have arrested a man in connection with an alleged fatal stabbing.
RCMP say they were called to a home in Swan River on Friday night, and were led to an injured and unresponsive 39-year-old man when they arrived.
Emergency personnel tried to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they arrested a 30-year-old suspect from Swan River, and that they aren’t seeking other suspects.
