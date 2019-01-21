Car collides with snow-clearing truck in Anjou after running red: police

A car slammed into a snow-clearing truck Monday around 1 a.m. in the borough of Anjou, in Montreal’s east end, according to police.

Police say the collision happened after the car travelling north on Louis-H.La Fontaine Boulevard ran a red light, colliding with a snow grinder travelling on Larrey Street.

The driver of the car was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the snow-clearing truck was not injured.

Police are investigating to look into the cause of the crash, but it is suspected the driver did not stop at the red light.