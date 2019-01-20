Crime
January 20, 2019 10:34 pm

RCMP investigating altercation, suspicious death in Grande Prairie

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP are investigating after a man died in Grande Prairie early Sunday morning.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
RCMP are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Grande Prairie that happened early Sunday morning.

Police responded to an altercation near Resource Road and 100 Avenue at around 1:30 a.m. A man with serious injuries was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation by the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is in its preliminary stages.

Police are not releasing any additional information and are asking any witnesses to call them at 780-830-5700, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

