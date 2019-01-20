Kamloops video store hit by robbers twice in one week, RCMP investigating

It’s already difficult to operate a video store in the age of Netflix, but for one Kamloops business, things just got harder.

Kamloops RCMP is on the hunt for two men after an alleged robbery at a Movie Mart in the community. It’s the second time the business has been robbed in one week.

According to police, the incident happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said a man with his face covered entered the video store in the 300-block of St. Paul Street carrying a box knife.

The man allegedly jumped the video store’s counter and made the clerk open the cash register. He is then alleged to have grabbed cash and fled west on St. Paul Street, before cutting south through the DoubleTree hotel’s parking lot.

The suspect then allegedly met up with an associate in a back alley.

The video store employee was not hurt.

The alleged robber is described as Caucasian, 5’8″ and 160 pounds. He was wearing a black toque, a black bandanna, a grey zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, grey running shoes and black globes.

His associate was described as being the same height and size. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black pea coat with a grey hoodie underneath, blue jeans and white running shoes. He was also carrying a red Under Armour duffel bag.

Police said they are still investigating whether the two robberies were linked.