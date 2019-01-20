Crime
Reports of shots fired in northeast Calgary, no injuries or suspects: police

By Online Journalist  Global News

Shots were fired in northeast Calgary early Sunday morning, police said.

No one was injured and no one is in custody after shots were fired in northeast Calgary early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E. at around 2:45 a.m.

Bullet holes can be seen in a garage door in northeast Calgary on Sunday, after reports of shots fired.

Police said people were inside the house at the time, but wouldn’t release any other information about the incident.

The investigation continues.

More to come…

