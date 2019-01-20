Reports of shots fired in northeast Calgary, no injuries or suspects: police
A A
No one was injured and no one is in custody after shots were fired in northeast Calgary early Sunday morning, police said.
Officers were called to the 100 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E. at around 2:45 a.m.
Police said people were inside the house at the time, but wouldn’t release any other information about the incident.
The investigation continues.
More to come…
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.