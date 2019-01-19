76-year-old man dies after being struck by vehicle in north Edmonton

A 76-year-old man has passed away a week after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a street in northeast Edmonton.

On Jan. 12, the man was crossing 50 Street at a marked crosswalk in an electric wheelchair when he was struck by a truck.

READ MORE: Man in wheelchair sustains serious injuries in north Edmonton collision

The truck was travelling south on 50 Street at the 165 Avenue intersection when the collision happened.

The elderly man was treated at the scene and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He passed away on Saturday.

READ MORE: 26-year-old woman killed in collision on Anthony Henday Drive

While an investigation continues into the collision, investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Police said charges may be pending against the 33-year-old man who was driving the truck.

WATCH: Man in wheelchair seriously injured in Edmonton collision