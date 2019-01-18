Calgary police commissionaire charged with assault

A commissionaire originally contracted by the Calgary Police Service has been charged with assault following an alleged argument with a previously-arrested individual the commissionaire was processing.

Police said Friday the incident happened on Jan. 15 at about 1:30 p.m. when the arrestee was being released from the CPS arrest processing section. The individual being released and a commissionnaire started arguing, which is when police say an assault occurred. Neither the commissionaire nor the previously-arrested individual were injured.

After the General Investigations Unit examined CCTV evidence and conducted what police describe as a “thorough investigation,” charges were laid against the commissionaire.

Frank Cullen was charged with one count of assault in connection to the incident. Cullen has also been removed as a commissionaire with Calgary police pending the result of the court process.

In an emailed statement, Calgary police said they contract commissionaires like Cullen to perform security duties at CPS buildings — including at the arrest processing section — and help process arrestees.

Police noted commissionaires do not have legal authority to use physical force during that processing and are trained to withdraw and let police officers handle any situation if physical intervention is required.