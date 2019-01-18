N.B. threatens to close AIM following fourth explosion since December

Residents who live in the lower west side of Saint John are comparing it to living in a war zone.

Since June 2017, the province has recorded more than 35 explosions at American Iron and Metal. Area residents say they’ve had enough.

“It goes off like a bomb, just like boom and when it hits us it’s like ‘woosh,’ it’s like a wave that hits you,” explained local resident Tim Mason.

READ MORE: ‘I no longer live at my house’: neighbours speak out over Saint John AIM recycling plant

Real estate agent Kathleen McNamara is considering legal action.

“I’m looking at a possible lawsuit for personal injury and property damage because it has affected us in so many ways,” says McNamara.

The most recent explosion happened just before 7:30 a.m. Friday and was confirmed by Port Saint John on Twitter. The authority says it advised local authorities and contacted the province.

The facility has been operating under strict standards, imposed by the province last month, with inspections and a protocols.

The plant was shut down and inspected by the fire department after the explosion before reopening.

“If it continues to happen on a more frequent basis we will go in and we will put the hammer down if we have too,” warns Jeff Carr, the province’s minister of environment.

There have been four explosions reported since December which is down from nearly two a day, according to the province.

“I think the biggest fine for this company is for us to order them to shut down, because time is money for operations like this and I don’t believe they want to be shut down at this point,” added Carr.

The AIM facility experienced an explosion at 7:27 am and they have advised local authorities including the Province of NBr.who have established operating standards for the facility. Please report any concerns to the Department of Environment and Local Government at 658-2558. — Port Saint John (@PortSaintJohn) January 18, 2019

As for the company, they remain rather tight-lipped. Global News reached out to the AIM owner Herbert Black to ask about the explosions and his intentions moving forward. He told Global News he couldn’t answer questions right now because he was “playing golf.”

If the explosions continue, the province says they may be forced to put a full-time inspector on site to make sure policies are being followed. If not, they could shut the place down at the drop of a hat.