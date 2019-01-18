Napanee man charged with 13 counts of assault against long-term partner: Kingston police

A Napanee man is facing over 10 charges of assault for the alleged domestic abuse of his partner.

Police say a woman came to police headquarters on Jan. 16 to report multiple incidents of domestic abuse by her partner.

The man and the woman were in a long-term relationship, and the assaults allegedly began in October 2013, and have continued ever since.

The victim told police she was punched, elbowed, kicked and struck with objects.

On Thursday, Kingston police arrested the man in Napanee and charged him with 13 counts of assault.

