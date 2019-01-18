Brockville man facing 12 drug, driving-related charges

A Brockville man is facing several charges after police stopped him behind the wheel.

On Jan. 17, police say officers saw Andrew Beauregard, 42, operating a black Ford Edge on Kensington Parkway in Brockville.

Police say Beauregard was not supposed to be driving and there was a warrant out for his arrest from OPP in the area.

Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the 42-year-old for the warrant and for driving with a disqualified licence.

During a search, police say they found a large quantity of methamphetamine, some cocaine, a loaded syringe, prescription medication and $3,800 in cash.

The drugs seized have an estimated value of $4,000, police say.

Officers also found a “stun gun brass knuckle” and two knives, which police seized because Beauregard is on a prohibition not to possess any weapons.

The 42-year-old was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, three counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order, three counts of possession of a prohibited weapon in a motor vehicle and three counts of driving while disqualified.