Barrie Colts defeat London Knights 3-2

Two goals from Ryan Suzuki led the Barrie Colts to a 3-2 victory over the London Knights Thursday.

The Colts, playing at the Barrie Molson Centre, struck first with a goal from Suzuki in just under nine minutes into the first period.

The Knights were unable to respond, leaving the score at 1-0 for Barrie after 20 minutes of play.

About one minute into the second period, Liam Foudy found the back of the net for the Knights, tying the game.

Suzuki then scored his second goal of the night on the power play, just two minutes later.

Another goal for Barrie from Dalton Duhart pulled the Colts up by two, but a power play goal from the Knights made it a one-goal game heading into the third.

The Colts were able to hang on through a scoreless period for a 3-2 victory over the Knights.

London netminder Joseph Raaymakers stopped 18 of 21 shots for the Knights; Barrie goalie Jet Greaves made 32 stops on 34 shots for the win.

The Colts play again on Saturday when they will host the Sault. Ste Marie Greyhounds at the Barrie Molson Centre at 7:30 p.m.