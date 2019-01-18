Lunar eclipse coming to Winnipeg this weekend

Winnipeggers will have a chance to catch the sky lighting up red over the weekend.

A lunar eclipse is set to be visible in Winnipeg on Sunday night.

The eclipse will begin around 9:30 p.m. but won’t be fully visible until exactly 11:12 p.m.

This type of eclipse is sometimes known as a “blood moon” due to the fact that the moon appears red in the sky.

The next total lunar eclipse won’t be seen in the city until 2022.