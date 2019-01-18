Canada
January 18, 2019 8:23 am
Updated: January 18, 2019 9:24 am

Lunar eclipse coming to Winnipeg this weekend

By Writer/Producer  Global News

This type of eclipse is sometimes known as a "blood moon," as the moon appears red in the sky.

Nicole Mortillaro
A A

Winnipeggers will have a chance to catch the sky lighting up red over the weekend.

A lunar eclipse is set to be visible in Winnipeg on Sunday night.

READ MORE: A lunar eclipse and a ‘super blood wolf moon’: how to watch this cosmic event

The eclipse will begin around 9:30 p.m. but won’t be fully visible until exactly 11:12 p.m.

This type of eclipse is sometimes known as a “blood moon” due to the fact that the moon appears red in the sky.

The next total lunar eclipse won’t be seen in the city until 2022.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blood Moon
blood moon Winnipeg
eclipse
Lunar Eclipse
winnipeg
Winnipeg eclipse
Winnipeg lunar eclipse

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.