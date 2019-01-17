Tipped over candle sparks Surrey house fire

Fire heavily damaged a Surrey home in the 12900 block of 108th Avenue early Thursday evening.

As many as twenty firefighters were called to the 2nd alarm blaze at about 6 pm that saw flames shooting from the two-storey duplex.

Five people escaped the blaze that was reportedly started by a tipped-over candle in a bedroom.

Fire crews managed to contain the blaze within an hour.

Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael says a fire investigator will be on the scene Friday.