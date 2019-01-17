Tipped over candle sparks Surrey house fire
A A
Fire heavily damaged a Surrey home in the 12900 block of 108th Avenue early Thursday evening.
As many as twenty firefighters were called to the 2nd alarm blaze at about 6 pm that saw flames shooting from the two-storey duplex.
Five people escaped the blaze that was reportedly started by a tipped-over candle in a bedroom.
Fire crews managed to contain the blaze within an hour.
Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael says a fire investigator will be on the scene Friday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.