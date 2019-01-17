Car flees Vancouver police traffic stop, ensuing collision sends 3 to hospital

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a traffic stop in Vancouver devolved into a serious collision Thursday night.

According to police at the scene, officers had attempted to pull a vehicle over for a routine stop when it sped off.

READ MORE: Dash cam captures terrifying Coquitlam crash, 74-year-old woman rescued

The suspect vehicle, a white Honda Civic, fled on Jackson Street, where it ran a red light at Cordova and collided with an eastbound vehicle, police said.

The ensuing collision left the civic on its side against a traffic pole, and the other vehicle with a damaged front end.

One vehicle had two occupants, while the other had one. It’s not clear which vehicle had the passenger in it. All three were transported to hospital.

READ MORE: Alleged border jumper arrested after leading police on chase deep into Vancouver

Police said the driver of the vehicle that fled did not appear to be impaired.

There’s no word yet on possible charges.

The Independent Investigations Office, whose mandate is to investigate situations where someone is seriously injured or killed in an interaction with police, said it has not been called to the scene.

WATCH: Several sent to hospital after stolen vehicle rampage in Langley