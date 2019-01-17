Buffalo Pound pool closed for another season

A leak in the Buffalo Pound pool that led to its closure last summer will remain closed, as officials determined that the 46-year-old pool is in unrepairable condition.

The province said that continuing to operate the pool is not possible without compromising the safety of users and the decision has been made to not operate the pool in 2019.

READ MORE: Leak closes Buffalo Pound pool for 2018 season

The Ministry of Park said they know that the pool is a key attraction for visitors at Buffalo Pound, and it has identified replacing the pool as a priority.

Design work on a new pool is underway and demolition of the existing pool has been put to tender.

The province sill encourages campers to swim in Buffalo Pound Lake at both the Elmview and Maple Vale beach locations.

