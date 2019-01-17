Weather
January 17, 2019 5:12 pm
Updated: January 17, 2019 6:11 pm

Parts of New Brunswick under extreme cold warning on Thursday

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH: There is severe cold weather sweeping across New Brunswick. Some parts of Northern New Brunswick were under an extreme cold warning on Thursday. Megan Yamoah has more on how people were coping with the freezing temperatures.

A A

Fredericton and Southern York County were under an extreme cold warning on Thursday, as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement stating temperatures could reach a bone chilling -40 C.

Downtown Fredericton

Megan Yamoah / Global News

If that wasn’t enough winter weather some parts of northern New Brunswick are expected to get 30 cm of snow this weekend.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to be slammed with winter storm this weekend

The severely cold temperatures create health risks such as hypothermia and frostbite, which can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

With a winter storm expected to bring major impacts to the region Sunday, residents are preparing for the severe weather, and most say its key to bundle up.

George Hudlin spends 45 hours a week outside cleaning windows, and in the winter months, he knows how to brave the outdoors. This, he says, is just classic winter weather in Canada.

“Just keep layered up,” George said. “Work inside a little bit, work outside a little bit — just back and forth, trying to stay warm.”

WATCH: Global News meteorologist Jordan Witzel on what we can expect for the rest of winter

Environment Canada’s special weather statement for the Maritimes anticipates a large winter storm, rain and strong winds.

Lighthouse overlooking the Saint John River downtown Fredericton

Megan Yamoah / Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Environment Canada
Extreme Cold Warning
Fredericton
Frostbite
George Hudlin
Hypothermia
Maritimes
Moncton
outdoors
Rain
snowstorm
Storm
Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.