Parts of New Brunswick under extreme cold warning on Thursday

Fredericton and Southern York County were under an extreme cold warning on Thursday, as Environment Canada issued a special weather statement stating temperatures could reach a bone chilling -40 C.

If that wasn’t enough winter weather some parts of northern New Brunswick are expected to get 30 cm of snow this weekend.

READ MORE: New Brunswick to be slammed with winter storm this weekend

The severely cold temperatures create health risks such as hypothermia and frostbite, which can develop within minutes on exposed skin.

With a winter storm expected to bring major impacts to the region Sunday, residents are preparing for the severe weather, and most say its key to bundle up.

Environment Canada issued a Special Weather Warning for Fredericton and Southern York County, there is a large winter storm expected to bring major impacts to the region Sunday ☃️ ☔️ 💨 pic.twitter.com/TcADf3IhLj — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) January 17, 2019

George Hudlin spends 45 hours a week outside cleaning windows, and in the winter months, he knows how to brave the outdoors. This, he says, is just classic winter weather in Canada.

“Just keep layered up,” George said. “Work inside a little bit, work outside a little bit — just back and forth, trying to stay warm.”

WATCH: Global News meteorologist Jordan Witzel on what we can expect for the rest of winter

Environment Canada’s special weather statement for the Maritimes anticipates a large winter storm, rain and strong winds.