Surprise 90th birthday celebration at gym for Calgary man: ‘You’ve been an inspiration’

The gym at Calgary’s Renfrew Aquatic and Recreation Centre is a busy place most mornings, with people using almost every piece of equipment by 6 a.m.

“Oh yeah, right before work and ready to rock and roll,” Curtis Hinch said.

Many of those exercising are part of a tight-knit regular crowd.

“I think we’ve all known each other for the last 10 years,” Fote Zannis said.

“We’re kind of a happy family around here.”

The most senior member of that family has made working out at the gym part of his daily routine for the past two decades.

“It makes you feel better,” Hans Herold said. “There’s no question about it.”

When Herold turned 90 on Wednesday, there was no question his fellow exercisers weren’t going to help him celebrate.

“Hans is one of the inspirations around here,” Zannis said.

“One of these honest, loving people that will take the shirt his back for you.”

Zannis and the others surprised Herold with a cake, singing Happy Birthday to him as they brought it into the gym.

They gathered around the treadmill Herold was on to toast the occasion.

“You’ve been a good friend to all of us here. You’ve been an inspiration!” Zannis said.

“We hope the rest of us will be able to be coming here at 90 and I look forward to doing your 100th birthday!”

As for any tips he might have for others as they get older, Herold had this advice: “I think people should do a lot more exercise.”