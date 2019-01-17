“Cowardly thieves” plaguing Okanagan cross-country ski club
It’s been a rough three weeks for the McKinney Nordic Ski Club, with thieves reportedly stealing from the non-profit organization located near Oliver, B.C.
This week, the club said several items have been stolen during the past three weekends, including money from its donation box. In an email to Global News, the South Okanagan organization called the culprits “cowardly thieves.”
The South Okanagan club also said its snowcat was pillaged, with thieves stealing the battery and 15 gallons of gas, plus a box containing top-up oil, anti-freeze and brake fluid.
“Frustration with thefts and costly as well,” said the club.
The club says the thefts have been reported to police, and to note any suspicious activity in the parking lot.
