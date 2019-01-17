Nighttime podcast recap: The murder of Taylor Samson and the loved ones he leaves behind, part 3

When one hears a story like that of Taylor Samson‘s murder, it’s hard to not digest the twists, turns, and surprises the way you would a work of fiction.

In parts one and two of the Nighttime Podcast, Kayla Hounsell, author of First Degree: From Med-school to Murder and I made a point to discuss Taylor’s character, and the role he played in the lives of many who stand heartbroken on the sidelines of this case. But, two people removed from the story can only take it so far. View link » Story continues below View link » For part three, I wanted to place a cap stone on this three-part series, something that brings the events surrounding Taylor’s death into the right context — that being the senseless murder of a human being loved by many as a son, a friend, a student, an entrepreneur, and much more. To help tell us about what it means to lose Taylor, I’m joined by one of the people who know him best. It’s someone who looked to Taylor as both a role model, a sometimes nuisance, an eternal protector, and a best friend — Taylor’s younger brother Connor Samson.

Credits: Music: Vox Somnia https://twitter.com/voxsomnia Links: Buy First Degree: https://www.amazon.ca/First-Degree-Medical-School-Murder/dp/1771086661

