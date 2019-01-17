Cobourg police seek woman accused of robbing and threatening a man
Police in Cobourg, Ont., are searching for a suspect after a man says he was threatened by a woman brandishing a weapon early Thursday.
According to a police report, around 1 a.m., a man says he was being threatened in the area of Sutherland Crescent by a woman brandishing a weapon who had earlier stolen property from him in the area of the Pioneer Gas Bar on Division Street.
The suspect is described as five feet seven inches with blonde hair and wearing a dark-coloured jacket.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobourg Police Service at 905-372-6821 or Northumberland OPP at 905-372-5421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
