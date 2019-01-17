More charges laid in connection to incidents at Kitchener osteopathy clinic: police

Waterloo Regional Police announced new charges against a man who worked at Tricity Osteopathy in Kitchener.

Back in November, police said they had charged a man with an alleged sexual assault.

On Tuesday, it was announced that a separate incident had also occurred at the clinic and more charges were laid.

Dennis Oliver Long, 34, was charged on Friday with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Long was practising osteopathy at the clinic.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).