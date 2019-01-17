Crime
January 17, 2019 11:29 am

More charges laid in connection to incidents at Kitchener osteopathy clinic: police

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo Regional Police announced new charges against a man who worked at Tricity Osteopathy in Kitchener.

Back in November, police said they had charged a man with an alleged sexual assault.

On Tuesday, it was announced that a separate incident had also occurred at the clinic and more charges were laid.

Dennis Oliver Long, 34, was charged on Friday with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

Long was practising osteopathy at the clinic.

Police say they are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

