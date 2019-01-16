Community rallies to help elderly store owner

There’s been a new development in the story about Marilyn Reid.

She’s the 87 year old owner of a convenience store in cottage country north of Havelock, Ontario who has fallen on hard times.

A long-time neighbor Sandra Knowles set up a Go Fund Me page to help her friend of 20 years.

As of January 16th, more than 11 thousand dollars has been donated by more than 60 people and the site is trending.

The money will help Reid fix up her store and pay some overdue bills.

