Winnipeg police delighted by icy imitation of AIR1 chopper

You could call it a “pale” imitation.

Winnipeg police were tickled to discover a local snow sculpture artist decided to create an icy rendition of their favourite helicopter, AIR1.

The sculpture, out on the boulevard of a street in the North End, features a boxy chopper, cheekily named “AIR2.” It comes complete with a warm seat, propellers and steering.

One of our officers spotted this snow sculpture in the North End of Winnipeg the other night. A fantastic replica of our AIR1. Whoever the artist is, bravo👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mzzLwC9s0M — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 16, 2019

While police wouldn’t confirm who did it, it appears to be the handiwork of local ‘Pegger Leigh Keast, whose reindeer and Santa snow sculpture turned heads in his neighbourhood over Christmas.

That sculpture has since been replaced with a motorcycle and the helicopter.

No word on whether the artist will sculpt the Armoured Response Vehicle next.

