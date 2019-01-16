Lumsden RCMP investigating Tuesday vehicle theft

Lumsden RCMP are asking the public for help after an SUV was stolen early Tuesday.
Police say the vehicle is a black 2007 Subaru Outback with Saskatchewan license plate number 350 LEA.
According to police, the SUV has a black Thule storage container on its roof.
It was one of multiple thefts reported Thursday, police say.
Anybody with information is asked to contact Lumsden RCMP at 306-731-4270 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
