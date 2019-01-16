New Tecumseth tow truck driver charged with theft from vehicle: OPP

A tow truck driver has been charged after a theft was reported in New Tecumseth, police say.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, on Jan. 8, a local tow company in Alliston was called to remove a vehicle from the scene of a collision on Tottenham Road between the 5th and 6th Line.

Officers say the tow truck removed the vehicle and transported it to an impound lot.

Police say officers received an anonymous complaint later that the floor mats from the pick-up truck towed from the scene were stolen.

Officers allege the local tow truck driver removed the weather-tech floor mats from the towed vehicle and attempted to sell them on Facebook.

Police say 28-year-old Scott Balliu from New Tecumseth was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

Officers say Balliu was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Bradford at a later date.