January 16, 2019 8:18 am

2 arrested after early-morning assault and robbery on Gottingen Street

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional POlice responded to a robbery on Gottingen Street overnight.

Dave Squires/Global News
Two men were arrested after an early-morning robbery on Gottingen Street in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the robbery in the 2040-block of Gottingen Street at around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, two men assaulted a 25-year-old man and knocked him unconscious. The suspects then ran away with some of the victim’s belongings, police say.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers arrested the two suspects about half an hour later, when they returned to the scene of the robbery.

Police say the two suspects, who are 23 and 32 years old, were known to the victim.

They are facing robbery charges, and the 32-year-old is also facing a breach of probation charge.

