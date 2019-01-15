Winnipeg traffic
January 15, 2019 1:49 pm

Woman dead after being hit by vehicle on Henderson Highway

Winnipeg police say a woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene at Henderson Highway and Slater Avenue at about 7:45 a.m. after an adult woman was hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The investigation continues and police expect southbound Henderson Highway at Springfield Road to remain closed for several hours.

