Woman dead after being hit by vehicle on Henderson Highway

Winnipeg police say a woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the scene at Henderson Highway and Slater Avenue at about 7:45 a.m. after an adult woman was hit by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Woman dead after being hit by car near Polo Park, say Winnipeg Police

She was taken to hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The investigation continues and police expect southbound Henderson Highway at Springfield Road to remain closed for several hours.

WATCH: Pedestrians dart through Graham Avenue transit traffic: ‘It’s very dangerous’