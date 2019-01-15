Health
January 15, 2019 12:15 pm

Influenza outbreak declared at Peterborough’s Fairhaven Long-Term Care

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

An influenza outbreak has been declared at Fairhaven Long-term Care in Peterborough.

A home-wide Influenza A outbreak has been declared at Fairhaven Long-Term Care Home in Peterborough.

Fairhaven’s executive assistant Jen Baro declared the outbreak on Tuesday morning. The municipally-run facility on Dutton Street houses 256 residents but the number of cases of influenza was not disclosed.

READ MORE: Respiratory illness outbreak declared at Peterborough’s Fairhaven Long-Term Care

The outbreak comes after officials declared a respiratory illness outbreak last week.

Baro says during the outbreak, guest dining is unavailable and there will be no visiting in public spaces. She adds visitors to the facility are strongly advised to observe the following guidelines:

  • If possible, defer your visit until residents are feeling better.
  • Visit one resident only and do so in their room.
  • Practice hand hygiene upon entering and leaving the home.
  • If you are ill, please do not visit until you are well again.

