Kitchener pair arrested after police find gun

A Kitchener man and woman were arrested on Monday night in Waterloo for firearm offences.
Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to Sunnydale Place in Waterloo at around 9 p.m. for a report of an argument.
READ MORE: Kitchener man captured in connection with ‘Venom’ robbery
Police say they located a gun at the scene and the pair were arrested.
A 33-year-old man and 38-year-old woman have been charged with numerous firearms-related offences.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.