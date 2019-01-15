Kitchener pair arrested after police find gun

A Kitchener man and woman were arrested on Monday night in Waterloo for firearm offences.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to Sunnydale Place in Waterloo at around 9 p.m. for a report of an argument.

Police say they located a gun at the scene and the pair were arrested.

A 33-year-old man and 38-year-old woman have been charged with numerous firearms-related offences.