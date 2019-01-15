Crime
January 15, 2019 9:45 am

Kitchener pair arrested after police find gun

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

A Kitchener man and woman were arrested on Monday night in Waterloo for firearm offences.

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to Sunnydale Place in Waterloo at around 9 p.m. for a report of an argument.

READ MORE: Kitchener man captured in connection with ‘Venom’ robbery

Police say they located a gun at the scene and the pair were arrested.

A 33-year-old man and 38-year-old woman have been charged with numerous firearms-related offences.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kitchener arrests
Sunnydale Place
Sunnydale Place in Waterloo
Waterloo arrests
Waterloo crime
Waterloo firearms offences
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.