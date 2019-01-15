Lions Bay search ends with discovery of body

Squamish RCMP say a body was found Monday afternoon in Lions Bay.

Cpl. Sascha Banks says initial evidence shows it is the body of Lorraine Prebushewski, a 59-year-old woman who went missing this weekend. “All indicators are leading to a matching description of Ms. Prebushewski. Final identification will be made by the BC Coroners service.”

Prebushewski went missing from the village around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

RCMP do not think the case is suspicious.