Hammer time: Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after hammer thrown at home

Halifax RCMP are investigating an incident in Cole Harbour in which a hooded man was reported to have thrown a hammer at a home on Sunday.

Police say just after 10 p.m., the owner of a home on Thomas Street in Cole Harbour woke up to the sound of a car door slamming shut.

When he got up to look outside, he saw a man wearing a hood throw a hammer at his bedroom window, police say.

The suspect then allegedly fled the scene in a dark, four-door hatchback police say.

The Mounties are asking that anyone with information to call at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.