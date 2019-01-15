Hammer time: Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after hammer thrown at home

Halifax RCMP are investigating an incident in Cole Harbour in which a hooded man was reported to have thrown a hammer at a home on Sunday.
Police say just after 10 p.m., the owner of a home on Thomas Street in Cole Harbour woke up to the sound of a car door slamming shut.
READ MORE: Woman tells N.S. court she wanted to die after being lured into prostitution
When he got up to look outside, he saw a man wearing a hood throw a hammer at his bedroom window, police say.
The suspect then allegedly fled the scene in a dark, four-door hatchback police say.
WATCH: Surveillance video released of brazen mail thefts in Burnaby
The Mounties are asking that anyone with information to call at 902-490-5020 or contact Crime Stoppers.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.