Performers of all ages prepare to dazzle Penticton with live Disney musical

The New York newsboy strike of 1899 is coming to Penticton.

Disney’s Newsies is a musical produced by Soundstage Productions, a local company with almost 30 years of theatre experience.

“This show is really a true David and Goliath type story, and we live in a world right now with a politically charged climate where it’s more about separation,” said artistic director of Soundstage Productions Lynne Leydier. “This is more about uniting and standing up for the rights which you believe in.”

The show will take place in a new venue for the theatre company — the recently opened East Ballroom at Penticton Lakeside Resort.

“Pretty excited to be able to use this space because it’s so much bigger,” Leydier said. “We’ve got a high ceiling, which allows us more technical ability.”

In just 10 short days, the ballroom will be completely transformed with curtains, lighting, sound, an orchestra pit, costumes and dozens of performers singing and dancing their hearts out on stage.

“There’s a spirit that happens when you get a group of people together sharing a project,” Leydier said. “It’s pretty exciting. People bond. It’s amazing what people will do with a goal in mind. Everybody’s pushing themselves.”

This includes Tiana Ferlizza, who’s thrilled to be cast in her first real lead after being involved with Soundstage since she was 13.

“Catherine is the young reporter,” Ferlizza explained of her character. “She steps up and helps take sides with the newsies, even though she is the daughter of the villain in the show.”

Ferlizza has become so enthralled with performing, she’s decided to pursue it as a career.

“There’s just something about it that lights up inside of me,” Ferlizza said. “It’s the one thing in my life that I can do that I never get tired of doing.”

Performers of all ages will be gracing the stage, including nine-year-old Justice Gin, who is experiencing his first major production.

“I got the character of Les, which is a very humorous character,” Justice said. “He’s very fearless.”

Justice is hoping to see large crowds during the show’s four-day run.

“It’s very exciting, dramatic, and there’s action,” Justice said. “It’s going to be a really good show.”

Newsies takes place Jan. 23-26 with five shows over four days. Tickets are available at Penticton Lakeside Resort.