Man who allegedly beat Winnipegger with hammer arrested

A suspect who allegedly beat a 56-year-old man with a hammer in October – resulting in what police call “life-altering injuries” – has been taken into custody.

Police said the victim was found with significant upper body injuries in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue back on Oct. 10, 2018, but they were unable to locate the suspect at the time.

On Friday, police arrested the suspect near Magnus Avenue and Aikins Street after they said he stole two bottles of soda from a nearby convenience store.

Justin Emile Pelletier, 22, has been charged with aggravated assault, theft, and failing to comply with a probation order. He’s currently detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

