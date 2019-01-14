Man charged with assault, forcible confinement after dispute in Innisfil: police
A man has been charged with assault and forcible confinement after a verbal dispute turned physical in Innisfil, police say.
According to South Simcoe police, on Sunday at around 11 p.m., officers received a report of an assault.
Officers say a 27-year-old woman had allegedly been assaulted by her boyfriend and was prevented from leaving the home.
Police say a 35-year-old man from Innisfil was arrested and charged with assault and forcible confinement.
According to police, he was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in February.
