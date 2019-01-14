2 more open houses set for Guelph’s Baker District redevelopment plan

Two more open houses are being held this week on the redevelopment of the Baker District in downtown Guelph.

The city is hosting two workshops on Tuesday at River Run Centre on Woolwich Street that will run from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m.

The content for both sessions is the same and it is a drop-in format, the city said in a news release.

City staff and Windmill Development Group will be on hand to answer questions about the plan.

Windmill is an Ottawa-based company that was chosen last year as the city’s partner on the redevelopment.

Residents can also provide input into the design and programming of the central library, which is poised to be the centrepiece of the project.

Two meetings were held in November and city staff said residents can expect a number of workshops on the project before it receives approval by council.

More information on the Baker District can be found on the city’s website.