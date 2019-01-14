Woman in Caledonia crash had 3-times the legal alcohol limit in her system
A 48-year-old Caledonia woman is facing multiple drunk driving charges after a two-vehicle collision on Argyle Street near Caithness Street in Haldimand County.
READ MORE: 1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Caledonia: police
The OPP responded to the collision Sunday at 8:43 p.m., where they say an SUV being driven by Lorianne Hunt slammed into the back of a car while travelling south on Argyle.
Nobody was hurt, but officers on the scene say Hunt showed signs of impairment. Police say she was found to have three-and-a-half-times the legal alcohol limit in her system, and was subsequently arrested.
There was also an unsealed container of liquor in the vehicle.
READ MORE: In south-central Ontario, Oshawa, Hamilton worst for drunk driving
Lorianne Hunt will appear in Cayuga court to answer charges of driving a motor vehicle while impaired, driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol, careless driving, and driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.