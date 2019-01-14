Crime
Woman in Caledonia crash had 3-times the legal alcohol limit in her system

A 48-year-old Caledonia woman is facing multiple drunk driving charges after a two-vehicle collision on Argyle Street near Caithness Street in Haldimand County.

The OPP responded to the collision Sunday at 8:43 p.m., where they say an SUV being driven by Lorianne Hunt slammed into the back of a car while travelling south on Argyle.

Nobody was hurt, but officers on the scene say Hunt showed signs of impairment. Police say she was found to have three-and-a-half-times the legal alcohol limit in her system, and was subsequently arrested.

There was also an unsealed container of liquor in the vehicle.

Lorianne Hunt will appear in Cayuga court to answer charges of driving a motor vehicle while impaired, driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol, careless driving, and driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available.

