Mississauga man arrested after 2 alleged road rage incidents happen minutes apart

Peel regional police say they have arrested a man after two alleged road rage incidents happened just minutes apart in Mississauga.

Police said they responded to two road rage calls early on Jan. 1, with the first being at 1:40 a.m. and the second being at 1:45 a.m.

In the first incident, police said a 50-year-old man was driving on Old Derry Road when another driver stopped their vehicle in front of his.

READ MORE: Dashcam video shows car driver challenge semi on Manitoba highway

The driver of that vehicle got out and hit the man’s mirror before getting back inside and driving away.

The man was not injured and there was no damage to his car.

In the second incident, just five minutes later, police said a 37-year-old man was driving on Old Derry Road when he got into an altercation with a person who was driving the same vehicle as in the first incident.

Police said the man pulled over and the other driver pulled out a gun and struck him in the head with it.

READ MORE: Video captures man dangling off car in alleged road-rage incident on Highway 404

The man suffered minor injuries.

On Saturday, 23-year-old Houmam Zeitouny of Mississauga was arrested and charged with 10 offences in connection with the incidents.

Zeitouny is facing one count of assault with a weapon, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, among other offences.

Zeitouny was scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Sunday for a bail hearing.