Burlington tribute to Walk Off the Earth’s Mike ‘The Beard Guy’ Taylor to feature Arkells, Barenaked Ladies

Fans of Walk Off The Earth’s Mike ‘The Beard Guy’ Taylor will be gathering for a tribute concert in downtown Burlington on Sunday.

The free concert in memory of the keyboardist and vocalist, who died in his sleep on Dec. 30, will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Civic Square in front of Burlington City Hall.

In addition to a performance by Walk Off The Earth, there will be performances from the Barenaked Ladies, Arkells, Monster Truck, Scott Helman, USS and more.

There are some local road closures in effect in Burlington on Sunday. The following roads are closed from 3 a.m. until midnight on Sunday for concert set-up and clean-up:

Brant Street, from Ontario Street to Pine Street

James Street, from John Street to Brant Street

Elgin Street, from Locust Street to Brant Street

Ontario Street from Brant Street to Locust Street

Parking is free but traffic will likely be heavy and concert-goers are encouraged to take public transit.

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward is also launching a new Key to the City program that honours individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the community. Taylor will posthumously be the first recipient of this new distinction for his impact on Burlington’s arts and culture scene.

“Our city is mourning the loss of Mike,” said Meed Ward in a release. “Mike and his bandmates put us on the map. Acting as musical ambassadors, they not only advanced our own local culture across the country but right here in our community too. We hold them in our hands and in our hearts.”

Those who are attending Sunday’s concert are urged to dress warmly, bring a candle and to make a donation to MusiCounts, a charitable organization of which Taylor was a supporter.