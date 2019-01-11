Crime
January 11, 2019 5:29 pm

3rd person charged in death of woman found near Brosseau, Alberta

By Online journalist  Global News

Lindsay Jackson has been identified as the woman whose body was found in the Northern Saskatchewan River in northern Alberta.

Supplied by RCMP
The RCMP said Friday a third person has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found in the North Saskatchewan River in October.

In a news release, police said 30-year-old Julian Catalin Whiskeyjack of Saddle Lake, Alta., was arrested on Wednesday and taken into custody.

Whiskeyjack is the third person to be charged in the death of Lindsay Marie Jackson, whose body was found near Brosseau, Alta., which is about 150 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, on Oct. 3. An autopsy revealed she was the victim of a homicide.

Late last year, a man and woman from Edmonton were arrested in relation to Jackson’s death. Jena Lynn Hunter, 26, and Jermaine Eugene Steinhauer, 23, have also been charged with first-degree murder.

Whiskeyjack is next scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7 in St. Paul.

The RCMP said they are not seeking any further suspects. Police have not provided details about the circumstances surrounding Jackson’s death.

–With files from Global News’ Karen Bartko

