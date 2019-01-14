Jan. 19 – Leading Edge Physiotherapy

Incontinence. Let’s talk about it. More than 3.3 million Canadians, women and men are dealing with incontinence. If you’re one of them, you’re not alone.

Tune in to hear from Grant Fedoruk of Leading Edge Physiotherapy, as well as Pelvic Health Physiotherapists Lindsay James and Meaghan Clarke on Talk to the Experts. They’ll discuss incontinence – what it is, why it happens and more important, how experts, technology and training can help you.

Incontinence doesn’t have to be a normal part of pregnancy, aging, or your life. Leading Edge Physiotherapy – This Saturday at Noon, on Talk to the Experts on 630 CHED.