Hamilton man arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicle
A Hamilton man is facing several theft charges after police received a call about a suspicious person entering a vehicle on Clinton Street.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, Hamilton police were called to Sherman Avenue North, where residents were allegedly following the suspect.
According to police, witnesses told officers that he had taken personal items from a car before leaving.
Police say officers located the man a short distance away and confirmed he was in possession of burglary tools and stolen property from vehicles.
The 35-year-old was arrested and released with a future court date.
