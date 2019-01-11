2 charged following alleged thefts from vehicles in Lindsay

Police in Lindsay, Ont., say neighbourhood residents played a key role in the arrest of two suspects following a series of alleged thefts from vehicles on Thursday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service said an “alert” citizen in the area of Sweetnam Drive in Lindsay’s southeast end notified police of a man and woman entering unlocked vehicles in the neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Peterborough County OPP issue pair of impaired driving charges

Officers arrived and located the suspects between two vehicles in the driveway of a residence on Laurent Boulevard.

Police say the man and woman were in possession of property that was allegedly stolen from unlocked vehicles in the area.

Information from an alert citizen helped us to stop a crime in progress last night. If you see something suspicious taking place in your neighbourhood, please call KLPS at 705-324-5252 or "911"! https://t.co/T3fGHDJ4fa — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) January 11, 2019

“Investigating officers were able to return a number of power tools and other items to the rightful owner,” said Sgt. Dave Murtha.

Maria Perry, 37, and Raymond Albert Smoke, both of Lindsay, were arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

READ MORE: Lindsay resident defrauded of nearly $3,000 in bank transaction

They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 14.

“This is a great example of how watchful neighbours can assist each other and our police service to stop criminal activity,” said Murtha.