Kelowna RCMP searching for owner of sailboat found adrift on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna RCMP have put out a public appeal with the hope of finding the owner of a sailboat found adrift on Okanagan Lake.

They say the vessel was found Jan. 8 after it had crashed into a dock.

“RCMP were called upon to assist the Kelowna Fire Department, who responded to a report of a sailboat that had crashed into the dock of a property located in the 800 block of Manhattan Drive in Kelowna,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“Police and fire crews worked together to remove the partially wedged sailboat from underneath the dock. Investigators searched the vessel and have been unable to locate anything on board that would aid them in identifying a proper owner,” he said.

The older, 24-foot vessel is described as a white boat with red-and-yellow pinstriping and a dark blue hull.