UPDATE: City of Kawartha Lakes locate missing teenager
UPDATE 10 a.m. Friday
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP report they have located Maisie Austin, 14.
Original story:
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Maisie Austin was last seen on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in the village of Fenelon Falls, about 25 kilometres north of Lindsay.
She weighs between 120-125 pounds and has reddish brown hair. The girl was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings and carrying a grey backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to all OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
