January 11, 2019 9:41 am
Updated: January 11, 2019 10:03 am

UPDATE: City of Kawartha Lakes locate missing teenager

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News
Maisie Austin was last seen in Fenelon Falls on Thursday afternoon.

OPP/Twitter
UPDATE 10 a.m. Friday

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP report they have located Maisie Austin, 14.

 

Original story: 

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Maisie Austin was last seen on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in the village of Fenelon Falls, about 25 kilometres north of Lindsay.

She weighs between 120-125 pounds and has reddish brown hair. The girl was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings and carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to all OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

