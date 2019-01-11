UPDATE: City of Kawartha Lakes locate missing teenager

UPDATE 10 a.m. Friday

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP report they have located Maisie Austin, 14.

Original story:

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Maisie Austin was last seen on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. in the village of Fenelon Falls, about 25 kilometres north of Lindsay.

MISSING: Maisie AUSTIN 14 yrs female – Last seen Thurs. Jan 10/19 2:30 pm in #FenlonFalls – Black jacket, black leggings, grey back pack. #OPP 1-888-310-1122 ^ag #CKLOPP pic.twitter.com/MsbLRIak8b — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) January 11, 2019

She weighs between 120-125 pounds and has reddish brown hair. The girl was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings and carrying a grey backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to all OPP at 1-888-310-1122.