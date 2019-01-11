Yonge St. reopens between Shuter and Queen after metal debris fell from building

A stretch of Yonge Street in downtown Toronto has fully reopened after metal debris fell from a building and onto the pavement early Friday.

Toronto police said 20 pieces of metal were located in the area just after 4 a.m. and the street was closed as a precaution.

Authorities said the metal was between 10 to 15 feet long.

Yonge Street was fully reopened at 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

