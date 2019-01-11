Yonge St. reopens between Shuter and Queen after metal debris fell from building
A A
A stretch of Yonge Street in downtown Toronto has fully reopened after metal debris fell from a building and onto the pavement early Friday.
Toronto police said 20 pieces of metal were located in the area just after 4 a.m. and the street was closed as a precaution.
READ MORE: Ice believed to have fallen from airplane crashes through roof of Mississauga home
Authorities said the metal was between 10 to 15 feet long.
Yonge Street was fully reopened at 7:30 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.