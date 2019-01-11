Canada
Yonge St. reopens between Shuter and Queen after metal debris fell from building

Yonge St. between Shuter St. and Queen St. was closed due to falling debris on Jan. 11, 2019.

A stretch of Yonge Street in downtown Toronto has fully reopened after metal debris fell from a building and onto the pavement early Friday.

Toronto police said 20 pieces of metal were located in the area just after 4 a.m. and the street was closed as a precaution.

Authorities said the metal was between 10 to 15 feet long.

Yonge Street was fully reopened at 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

